Gardaí search Killarney wishing well and castle site in inquiry into murder of grandmother

Killarney grandmother Miriam Burns was found dead at her home in the town on Monday

Gardaí are investigating whether murdered Killarney grandmother Miriam Burns was the focus of threats and was living in fear of someone known to her.

The revelation came as forensic officers searched land near an old Killarney wishing well in a trawl directly linked to the arrest of a man in his 50s over Mrs Burns’s killing.

Uniformed officers and detectives started a detailed search of an area around the old well yesterday morning.

A second site near Ross Castle was also examined.

One source indicated the primary target of the search operation was the recovery of clothing and material which may potentially be connected to the killing.

“Forensic results will be absolutely critical in this investigation,” the source said.

Kerry gardaí believe Mrs Burns, who was 75, was fatally assaulted in her home between last Friday and last Monday.

Detectives fear Mrs Burns was beaten to death in her home by someone known to her.

They also fear she had been dead for some time when she was discovered at lunchtime on Monday.

They are now investigating whether Mrs Burns was the target of threatening behaviour some time ago and whether that may be linked to the circumstances of her death.

An Garda Síochána launched a murder investigation on Tuesday evening into the death of the kind-hearted grandmother and mother of four, who has been hailed as “Killarney’s smiling lady”.

Detectives arrested a man in his 50s within an hour of the murder investigation being confirmed. He was known to the woman.

The man, who was arrested in the south Kerry area, was taken to Killarney garda station. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Killarney solicitor Padraig O’Connell attended the garda station and will act for the individual.

The arrested man was given a medical assessment and has so far taken both food and rest breaks.

He was questioned throughout yesterday.

The man was brought by gardaí to both Killarney sites being searched yesterday by forensic experts as part of their investigation.

His period of detention is set to expire today by which time gardaí must decide whether to charge or release him.

Gardaí declined to release the findings of a postmortem for operational reasons but confirmed they are treating the woman’s death as murder.

No funeral details for Mrs Burns have been announced yet.

Emotional tributes were paid to Mrs Burns, who was hailed by shocked friends and neighbours.

She was discovered lying dead in a front room of her two-storey terrace home at lunchtime on Monday.

Neighbours had called to the house after one of Mrs Burns’s children, who lives overseas, became deeply concerned at being unable to contact her.