Gardai say targeted operation saw burglaries fall by almost a quarter in final months of 2017

Independent.ie

Gardai have released figures saying burglaries fell by almost a quarter in the final two months of 2017.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/crime/gardai-say-targeted-operation-saw-burglaries-fall-by-almost-a-quarter-in-final-months-of-2017-36478137.html

https://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article36284258.ece/dffc7/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-737cc704-67c9-48ac-b769-197d2cc971cf_I1.jpg