Gardai say targeted operation saw burglaries fall by almost a quarter in final months of 2017
Gardai say the winter phase of Operation Thor saw numbers fall
Gardai have released figures saying burglaries fell by almost a quarter in the final two months of 2017.
In figures released today, gardai say that the rise in burglaries in 2017 was reversed in the final two months of the year, as the winter phase of the ongoing Operation Thor began.
Gardai say that in November and December reported burglaries fell by 23pc across the country.
In the south east, burglaries were down 40pc in December compared to October while there were also reductions in other areas.
Over the same period in the Eastern Region the numbers were down by 29pc, it was 25pc less in the Western Region, 2pc less in the Southern Region, 18pc less in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR), and 15pc less in the Northern Region.
Gardai say they implemented a plan for the months of reduced daylight from November to April to combat burglaries, with organised crime gangs also being targeted.
The force also advised people to 'Lock Up and Light Up' in a bid to prevent burglaries, most of which take place between 5pm and 11pm during the winter.
Online Editors