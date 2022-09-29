THREE Garda patrol cars were rammed and the armed Regional Support Unit had to be deployed to stop a van which contained five children being driven erratically by a man on a busy motorway.

Two Gardaí had to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries after the incident which was brought to an end near Mahon in Cork.

None of the children were reported to have been injured in the prolonged bid to get the van to stop.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who reported the van as being driven in a very bizarre manner on the Dublin-Cork motorway just outside Fermoy in north Cork.

Gardaí intercepted the vehicle but were shocked to realise the van contained a number of children.

Despite repeatedly signalling to the adult male driver to pull over and stop the van, the vehicle continued towards Cork city.

Near Mahon, three Garda patrol cars were rammed and damaged by the van.

Concerned Gardaí sought the assistance of the armed Regional Support Unit amid fears for the safety of the children and the public.

Gardaí eventually managed to halt the vehicle in the Carr's Hill area.

The man was arrested at the scene shortly after 10pm.

He was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where he is being questioned.

All of the children were given precautionary medical examinations but none were found to be injured.

Two Gardaí were treated for minor injuries as a result of their vehicles being rammed in Mahon.

Both were treated at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The children involved are being reunited with family members.