Gardaí renew appeal not to fall for scams as investigation into HSE cyber-attack continues

The release of personal information online stemming from the cyber attack on the HSE is likely but there is no evidence of this occurring yet, gardaí have said.

But they are advising citizens to remain vigilant to scammers as the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) continues its national and international investigation into the criminals behind the ransomware attack.

“An Garda Síochána has not confirmed, at this time with any certainty, that any personal records or data have been leaked, even though this is probable and would be a feature of these attacks,” gardaí said in a statement today.

"An Garda Síochána continues to advise people that An Garda Síochána, the Health Service Executive (HSE), the Department of Social Welfare or other state agencies will not cold call a person looking for personal information such as date of birth, PPS numbers or bank account details.”

"An Garda Síochána encourages people who have reason to suspect they are victims of cyber related crime, particularly the recent criminal cyber attack of the HSE, to make a report at their local Garda station.”

In the meantime, criminal attempts to scam and defraud citizens continues and “every person needs to be scam aware,” the statement read.

Scams are proliferating online via email as well as text message and phone calls, including claims by fraudsters of an over or underpayment for goods and services, eligibility for a refund or Social Welfare payment, or that the would-be target is being investigated for criminal activity or that their personal information has been leaked.

“Anonymous online fraudsters use general widespread electronic means to contact random persons i.e. automated phone calls, texts and emails with generalised information. These communications do not use any unique personal information but rely on the current fear and concern amongst members of the public,” the statement read.

"The current automated phone call scams may appear to emanate from official/ authentic numbers and have included State offices including allegedly from Garda Síochána numbers.

If you engage with these callers, during a conversation they may elicit information from you and then use that information to suggest they were already in possession of it, gaining your confidence.

You can check the legitimacy of the caller, by terminating the call and then make contact back by a publically advertised number for that organization/ agency/ company, directly dialled by yourself, DO NOT redial a number.”

If anyone receives such communication, they are advised not to engage in any way with the person, do not press 1 on the phone or follow whatever instructions they may give and do not click on any links or emails or download any apps or remote access software.

They also advise householders to insist on seeing ID from anyone calling to their homes randomly and to report any suspicious activity to gardaí immediately.

