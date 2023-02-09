| 1.1°C Dublin

Gardaí renew appeal for information on cold case on 11th anniversary of murder

Allison Bray

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on the murder of Co Donegal man Andrew Allen 11 years ago today.

The 24-year-old was shot in front of his partner at around 9.20pm on February 9, 2012.

