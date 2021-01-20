Gardaí probing robbery where woman was threatened after she refused to give man a cigarette

A man has been arrested by gardai investigating a robbery in which a woman who was in her car on her own was threatened after she refused to give a man a cigarette.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at car park on Sheehan's Road, Newcastle West in Co Limerick.

The victim went to Newcastle West Garda Station where she reported that she had just been the subject of a robbery at 12.30pm.

She outlined that she had been sitting in her car smoking a cigarette when a man approached her and requested a cigarette.

When she refused the man became aggressive and threatened her with what was believed to be a knife. He then grabbed her cigarettes from the dashboard and got into a car which then left the scene.

The woman was not harmed during the incident.

Following an investigation by detectives in Newcastle West, a possible suspect was nominated.

Yesterday a man in his 30s was arrested in West Cork by Gardaí from Newcastle West.

He was brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was being questioned today.

