Gardai probe petrol bomb attack on Drogheda home

GARDAI are investigating the latest petrol bomb attack in Drogheda after a house was targeted early this morning.

A man was lucky to escape unharmed after the property was targeted in the Laurence Drive area of the Co Louth town.

It is the latest serious incident in Drogheda and gardai are attempting to establish if it is linked to the ongoing feud in the area.

A male, aged in his early 40s, was in the house at the time but was uninjured while a small amount of damage was caused to the front of the premises.

Gardai in Drogheda are investigating this morning’s incident and no arrests have yet been made.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire that occurred at a premises in the Laurence Drive area of Drogheda between the hours of 4am and 9am this morning July 9, 2019.

“The sole occupant at the time (male in his early 40s) wasn't injured and there was a small amount of damage to the front of the premises.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” the spokeswoman added.

There have been around 80 violent incidents including petrol bombings, shootings and assaults in the town in recent months which are mainly linked to the ongoing feud in the town.

Last week a 16-year-old was lucky to escape unharmed after a house was firebombed in the Rathmullen Park area of Drogheda.

Online Editors