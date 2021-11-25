Gardai are investigating if a Clondalkin based crime gang are the organisers of a major drugs shipment worth almost €10 million which has been seized by customs officers.

Sources say that one of the main players in the gang is an “under-the-radar” gangster who left the capital around 15 years ago and is now based in Spain.

Another senior member is a 35-year-old drug dealer who was previously the target of a very high profile Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) investigation which cannot be outlined here for legal reasons.

Independent.ie can reveal that there was an “element of luck” to the seizure as the criminal who was due to collect the seizure was arrested earlier this week in the Netherlands and no one else arrived to collect the drugs which had been at Dublin Port for a number of days.

“It might seem weird to call this crew ‘low profile’ considering that they have had plenty of scrapes with the law but they have been going about their business for a long time without ever getting in any major feuds,” a source said.

“That means that they have never really come to much major public attention apart from the CAB probe.

“It is suspected that the drugs which came into the country earlier this week and were never collected were to be distributed among other gangs in Dublin. There can be no doubt that this seizure will hurt this organised crime gang in a major way,” the source explained.

News of the seizure broke last night but was only confirmed by Revenue this morning.

“Yesterday (24/11/2021), as part of an investigation targeting transnational organised crime groups, Revenue officers seized 60kg of cocaine, 22kg of heroin, 145kg of cannabis resin, 79kg of cannabis herb and 1kg of ketamine at Dublin Port,” a Revenue spokeswoman said in a statement.

“The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €9.8 million.

“The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

“The drugs were discovered concealed within a furniture consignment which had arrived from the Netherlands. The search of the consignment was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Robbie.

“As a result of follow-up search operations 960kgs of tobacco valued at over €600,000 was seized from a storage unit in the Rathcoole area of Dublin.

“Investigations are ongoing with the assistance of the GNDOCB and in collaboration with international law enforcement partners,” she added.