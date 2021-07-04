Gardaí probe if gangland duo in motorbike crash ‘were on way to carry out hit’

Detectives are investigating if two criminals who were involved in an horrific motorbike accident on Saturday night were on their way to carry out a gangland hit after a gun was found beside them after the collision.

The two criminals are part of the ‘Mr Flashy’ drugs mob.

The handgun recovered by gardai was a Walther PPK which became famous as the gun used by fictional spy James Bond in the blockbuster movies.

The motorbike that the men, aged in their late teens and early twenties, were travelling on lost control in the Mellowes Park area of Finglas, north Dublin at 11.20pm on Saturday.

Gardai who rushed to the scene found the handgun near the motorbike while a car that was set on fire near the location of the accident is also being investigated as being linked to the same incident.

The two criminals are being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries at the Mater Hospital and James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

However it is understood that medical personnel at the scene had grave fears that one of the men was going to pass away and he needed urgent medical attention.

“It is suspected that these two were up to no good but they have both ended up badly injured,” a senior source said.

Officers from Finglas Garda Station have launched a major investigation into the sinister incident.

One of the injured men was a very close associate of David ‘Fred’ Lynch who was murdered by gangland serial killer Robbie Lawlor in 2009 and the young man was videoed celebrating Lawlor’s murder in April of last year.

Originally from Darndale, he survived an assassination attempt in Finglas in March of last year suffered severe injuries to his stomach – including his liver after being shot twice in the stomach as he sat in a car on Fairlawn Road in Finglas at 10 pm on March 14, 2020.

Three men were arrested in the attempted murder case last October but all were released without charge.

He is extremely well-known to gardai for his involvement in organised crime but cannot be named here as he is facing serious charges before the courts.

The other man who was injured in the collision is a known associate of the ‘Mr Flashy’ drugs mob and has a number of previous convictions.

The gang have links to the Kinahan cartel and are considered one of the biggest drug organisations in the capital.

A number of members of the ‘Mr Flashy’ gang are currently serving jail sentences and these include cartel brothers Mark and Scott Capper.

Scott (30), who acted as a bodyguard for ‘Mr Flashy’ is serving three-and-a-half years in jail for taking part in two savage assaults in Dublin city centre pubs.

Mark Capper (31) was sentenced to seven and a half years in jail in May after he admitted helping the Kinahan crime group with a plan to kill Patrick ‘Patsy’ Hutch, the older brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch but he pulled out three days before the attempted murder.

He is also closely linked to hitman Caolan Smyth (29) who was jailed for 20 years in March for the attempted gun murder of Kinahan cartel target James 'Mago' Gately who he shot five times as he sat in his car at the Topaz filling station on the Clonshaugh Road in north Dublin at lunchtime on May 10, 2017.

A safe-house used by the Mr Flashy gang on Ratoath Road, Finglas, which had bulletproof windows and an extensive CCTV system has been raided numerous times by gardai.

The 28-year-old mobster is suspected of leading a crew of more than 20 criminals who are heavily involved in the drugs trade in west Dublin.