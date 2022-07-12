Gardaí probe dissident Republican link after machine gun seizure

Gardaí are investigating if a sub machine gun and ammunition seized in west Dublin yesterday are linked to a dangerous dissident Republican grouping.

There have been no arrests so far in the case which is being investigated by Ballyfermot gardaí, but a senior source said today that a prominent line in the investigation is that the items were connected to terrorism rather than gangland crime.

“The weapon was in very good condition and it was seized at a location on open ground in which there are no particular links to any criminal groupings,” a senior source said.

“Gardaí are keeping an open mind on this and the matter will be investigated thoroughly,” the source added.

Gardaí announced details of the seizure this morning.

“Gardaí have seized a firearm and ammunition following an intelligence led operation in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin 10 on Monday morning, July 11,” a spokesman said.

“The search, which was carried out by the Detective Unit attached to Ballyfermot Garda Station, led to the discovery of an Uzi machine gun, two magazines and a silencer.

“All of the seized items will now be sent to the Garda Technical Bureau for further examination. No arrests have been made. Investigations ongoing,” he added.

Speaking about yesterday’s seizure, Superintendent Anthony Twomey of Clondalkin Garda Station said: "This is another example of the excellent work being carried out by members of An Garda Síochána in the Ballyfermot area who are committed to keeping the people of Ireland safe”.

Gardaí say they will check for fingerprints and try to determine if it has been used in other crimes.

A part from a small number of dissident Republican criminals, the Ballyfermot area is also a significant base for drug gangs such as ‘The Family’ and the ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll gang.

There has been a major decrease in arrests for terrorist related offences in recent years.

According to an official Department of Justice report arrests for this type of offence dropped from rom 182 in the year ending May 2016 to 34 in the year ending May 2021.

So far this year there has been just seven arrests for these type of offences which are normally investigated by the Special Detective Unit (SDU).

The report also stated that dissident Republicans remain active in this State, carrying out “fundraising and planning and preparatory activities” to support attacks in Northern Ireland.

The annual report was published on the operation of the Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998 which brought in a number of stricter measures against dissident suspects after the Omagh Bomb attack which killed 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins.

Last month Minister Helen McEntee told the Dail: "There remains a real and persistent threat from paramilitary groups.

"It is imperative that our laws and our authorities are properly equipped to deal with the threat.

"These groups remain committed to violence and are contemptuous of the vast majority of the people on this island who wish to live their lives in peace.”