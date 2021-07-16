Gardaí probe dangerous driving after associates of N7 crash victim Dean Maguire follow hearse

Gardaí are investigating after associates of criminal Dean Maguire drove at high speed and on the wrong side of the road as they escorted his hearse through Crumlin, south Dublin.

Maguire was one of three men killed on July 7, when their BMW crashed into a truck on the N7 and burst into flames.

In video circulating on social media taken from inside a vehicle travelling behind the hearse, a voice is heard repeatedly shouting: “Go on Deano.”

Sounding horns and with photographs of Dean Maguire stuck on the back windows, a number of cars are seen speeding through red lights and passing out each-other and other traffic on the wrong side of the road.

Gardaí confirmed in a statement they are investigating “an incident of dangerous driving which occurred in and around the Old Naas Road and Crumlin areas of Dublin (on the afternoon of July 14) 2021.”

“Gardaí on patrol observed a number of vehicles engaged in dangerous and erratic driving.

“The managed containment operation was commenced and was subsequently stood down on the vehicles failed to stop.”

According to Dean Maguire’s death notice on RIP.ie, a private funeral will take place at Priory Church in Tallaght village at 11am followed by burial at Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Maguire (29) of Tree Park Drive, Graham Taylor (31) of Kiltalown Park and Carl Freeman (26) of Rossfield Park died in the horror crash.

Just minutes before the horror collision, gardai had observed the BMW car that the three men were travelling in driving erratically in the Tallaght area.

The horrific collision occurred sometime later when they went down the N7 on the wrong side of the dual carriageway hitting a truck head on.

The driver of the truck suffered serious injuries.

All three men had numerous convictions, had served time in prison and were closely linked to a notorious burglary gang.