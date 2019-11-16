Gardai probe attempted ATM theft in Louth overnight

Gardai are investigating an attempted ATM theft in Co Louth in the early hours of this morning.

The incident took place at around 3.30am at the Bank of Ireland which is on Main Street in Dunleer.

Dunleer is a town about 15km north of Drogheda and just 2 minutes from the M1 motorway.

A digger is understood to have been used in the attempted robbery.

Scene of atm robbery. Photo: David Conachy

However, it is understood the atm was left behind.

The scene has been preserved and investigations are ongoing.

It is the latest in a series of thefts and attempted thefts of ATMs in the border region.

"Gardaí in Drogheda are currently at scene in relation to the attempted theft of an ATM on Main Street, Dunleer, Co. Louth this morning Saturday 16th November, 2019 at around 3.30a.m," a garda spokesperson said.



"The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing."

More to follow...

Online Editors