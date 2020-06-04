| 11.6°C Dublin

Gardai probe arson attack at property where they believe Keane Mulready-Woods was murdered

Keane Mulready-Woods was murdered and dismembered Expand

Keane Mulready-Woods was murdered and dismembered

Ken Foy

Gardai are investigating an arson attack at a property where they believe tragic teen Keane Mulready-Woods was murdered and dismembered.

The incident unfolded at a house in Rathmullen Park, Drogheda, at around 2am Thursday morning when an oil tank in the garden was set on fire.

Gardai on patrol in the Co Louth town came across the burning tank. But sources say the fire did not spread because of the low levels of oil in the tank and it was quickly distinguished.