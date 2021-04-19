Gardai on the hunt for two men after Westmeath business targeted in aggravated burglary

Detectives are hunting for two men after a midlands business was targeted in an aggravated burglary over the weekend.

The armed raid happened in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, at around 9pm on Saturday night.

Two masked men entered the business in the Rathconrath area before threatening the owner who was inside at the time.

No injuries were reported during the aggravated burglary but a quantity of cash was taken in the raid.

The two men fled the scene and gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information to contact the,.

A Garda spokesman said: In particular, persons who were in the Rathconrath area or who may have travelled on the R392 from Mullingar to Ballymahon from 8pm – 10pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda Station at 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the spokesman added.

More to follow...

Online Editors