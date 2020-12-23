| 4.3°C Dublin

Gardaí on alert as violent burglar who beat up widow (89) is released from prison

Serial offender Michael Cash served just four-and-a-half years behind bars

Michael Cash walked free from the Midlands Prison Expand

Robin Schiller

Gardaí are on alert after a violent Dublin criminal who was involved in the horrific assault and false imprisonment of an 89-year-old woman walked free from prison.

The Irish Independent can reveal that serial offender Michael Cash (28) is back on the streets after serving just four-and-a-half years behind bars.

He was given an eight-year jail term in 2017 over the violent burglary at the Bray home of Eva Sutton who was tied up with dog leads and beaten during a 90-minute ordeal.

