Gardaí on alert as thefts of catalytic converters ‘spiralling out of control across the country’

Specialist gardaí have already identified a number of family criminal networks who are suspected of being behind the crime surge Expand

Ken Foy

A major Garda alert has been issued about a “surge” in the theft of catalytic converters in Ireland this year.

Around 1,400 cases have been recorded across the country, with more than half of these in Dublin.

However, senior sources are concerned that this figure may be “just the tip of the iceberg” as it is believed many victims of this type of crime do not report it to gardaí as they may not be aware their vehicle has been targeted.

