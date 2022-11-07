Gardaí launch probe into fire at facility intended to house 350 Ukrainian refugees

A fire broke out in a shed at the back of the Kill Equestrian Centre in Kildare on Sunday. Photo: Rolling News.ie

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the cause of a fire at a Kildare site that has been earmarked to accommodate Ukrainian families.

Talks are ongoing to house some 350 refugees at the Kill Equestrian Centre, which has been met with local opposition.

Shortly after 8pm on Sunday evening emergency services were alerted to a blaze at the facility.

It’s understood that the fire broke out in a shed used to store building equipment which caused considerable damage.

Fire services responded and contained the incident while the scene has been preserved to facilitate a technical examination.

Gardaí said that no injuries were reported and that officers at Naas garda station are carrying out enquiries into the matter.

Hours earlier a protest took place which was organised by locals who have raised concerns about the site being used as emergency accommodation.

It’s understood there were around 80 protesters at the facility on Sunday morning with the protest passing off without incident.

Kildare mayor Fintan Brett said that there has been a lot of anger locally about the proposals.

“Preparations were put in place to house Ukrainian refugees there but of course no one was told anything until a meeting on Friday night.

“By the time that happened rumours had spread 600 men were going into it.

“The meeting was angry and no one would believe what they were told. It’s appalling what's happened and you know the secrecy of it really annoyed me.

“Problems arose due to a lack of communication. But this centre was on a floodplain and it didn’t have a sewerage system.”

Mr Brett said there had been a group of protesters outside the facility and added: “They said they didn't start the fire”.

The Department of Children, which oversees the resettlement of refugees, said that it is involved in ongoing discussions about the potential use of the Kill Equestrian Centre to house Ukrainian refugees.

A spokesperson said that this would include accommodating families with children, as well as single females, if the contract is agreed.

The spokesperson added: “An Garda Síochána is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at Kill Equestrian Centre yesterday.

“Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, more than 54,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in Ukraine and have sought refuge here in Ireland.

"Approximately 43,000 of those are being provided with accommodation from the State. This is by some distance the largest humanitarian operation ever undertaken by the Irish State.

“In the context of this crisis, the State is availing of all offers of accommodation made, including the temporary use of non-residential buildings, in order to address the urgent accommodation need.

“The department engages external inspection companies to ensure independent inspections are carried out at all properties used by Ukrainians. Inspections are carried out to ensure fire safety, general health & safety, sanitary facilities, food service, security and the general condition of building is up to the standard required. No person can be placed in the accommodation until all inspections are carried out satisfactorily,” they added.