Garda forensic officers work at the scene in Finglas, north Dublin, where a woman in her 30s has died in a shooting incident on Saturday night. Picture date: Sunday March 20, 2022.Damien Storan/PA Wire

Garda forensic officers work at the scene in Finglas, north Dublin, where a woman in her 30s has died in a shooting incident on Saturday night. Picture date: Sunday March 20, 2022. Damien Storan/PA Wire

Garda forensic officers work at the scene in Finglas, north Dublin, where a woman in her 30s has died in a shooting incident on Saturday night. Picture date: Sunday March 20, 2022. Damien Storan/PA Wire

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a woman was shot dead in Dublin last night.

The victim, aged in her 30s, suffered a fatal gunshot injury during the incident at a house in Collins Place, Finglas, at around 8.40pm.

Emergency services were alerted and the woman was rushed to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A murder investigation is now underway, and detectives are attempting to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

It's understood that the victim is a mother to a number of children and is from the Finglas area.

A Garda spokesman said that the coroner has been notified and that a post-mortem will be carried out by the State Pathologist.

"The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination to be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing," the spokesman said.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

This morning investigators have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and will be reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Anyone with information in relation to the shooting is being asked to contact Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.