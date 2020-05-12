Gardai launch murder probe after assault victim (65) dies

Gardai have launched a murder investigation after a 65-year-old man who was assaulted in his own home died in Beaumont Hospital.

Retired probation officer Peter Kennedy had been treated at the hospital for the past fortnight and is understood to have been on a life support machine.

The assault happened at his home at Moore Park, Newbridge, Co Kildare, at around 9pm on Tuesday, April 28.

The following day a 19-year-old suspect was arrested in the case and he was charged before Naas District Court two days later where he was remanded in custody.

Brian Ibe of no fixed abode but whose address was given as Moore Park, Newbridge, was charged with entering an address at Moore Park as a trespasser and committing an arrestable offence and assault causing harm to Mr Kennedy.

Mr Ibe is due to appear before the same court on Thursday when further charges are expected to be brought against him.

Detective Sergeant Ciaran Bruce of Newbridge Garda Station gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Ibe at Newbridge Garda station at the original court sitting.

Det Sgt Bruce told the court that Mr Ibe entered the Moore Park property after smashing a window and went upstairs which led the injured party to flee into a bedroom occupied by the “accused mother” who was residing in Mr Kennedy’s home.

Also present during the incident was Mr Ibe’s six-year-old niece, according to the witness.

Mr Kennedy was attacked with “what appears to be a knife and/or some form of sharpened glass” during the course of the alleged assault.

He suffered multiple fractures to his head, a broken jaw and lacerations and to his neck in the incident which allegedly led Mr Ibe’s mother to flee the house with the six-year-old child.

When contacted by the Herald, Cllr Noel Heavey, a friend of Mr Kennedy, said he was “a highly respectable man with a great community spirit who watched out for other people”.

Online Editors