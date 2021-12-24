Gardaí launch murder inquiry as man held over stabbing death of woman (40s) at house in Enniskerry

Gardaí at a house in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, where a woman was pronounced dead following an assault on Christmas Eve. Picture: Owen Breslin

A murder investigation is under way after a woman was stabbed to death in her Co Wicklow home on Christmas Eve.

The fatal assault happened at a property in Enniskerry at around 4pm this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the house at Park na Sillogue Court, where the woman was discovered with serious injuries.

The victim, who was aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are waiting for full examinations to be carried out but at this stage believe the woman suffered fatal stab wounds.

A man also aged in his 40s is currently in Garda custody in relation to the attack and is being quizzed at Bray Garda station.

The suspect is known to the victim, and gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the killing.

He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be detained for a period of up to 24 hours.

The property has been sealed off to facilitate an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A post-mortem examination will also be conducted at a later date and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or people with information about the fatal assault to come forward.

A spokesman said they are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Park Na Sillogue area this afternoon between 3pm and 4pm to come forward.

"Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” the force said.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The National Women's Council of Ireland this evening said: "Our thoughts are with this woman and her family.

"If you need them this Christmas, the Women's Aid 24 Hour Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900".