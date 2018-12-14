Gardaí have appealed for information after a man armed with a handgun held up a cash in transit van in north Dublin

Gardai launch manhunt after cash in transit van held up in north Dublin

Gardai in Mountjoy are investigating following the incident this afternoon on Slaney Road in Glasnevin.

A Garda spokesperson said: "At approximately 2.20pm a cash in transit van was making a collection from a business premises.

"A white Ford Transit Connect van pulled up to the business premises and one man got out of the van, while the other man remained in the van.

"The culprit approached the security guard with what is believed to be a handgun and took the cash box from him. No persons were injured."

Gardaí said the white van fled the scene and turned right onto Slaney Road and then up onto Lagan Road.

Both men abandoned the van on and it was located burnt out at Lagan Road.

The Garda spokesperson added: "Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular, any person who may have seen anything unusual between 1.30pm and 3pm in the vicinity of Slaney Road/Lagan Road or Glasnevin Industrial Estate.

"We would also like to speak with any drivers who may have been driving in the vicinity of the general Glasnevin Industrial area and have dash cam footage, to check it."

Witnesses or anyone with information, are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors