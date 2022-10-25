Gardaí have opened an investigation after the body of a man was found in unexplained circumstances in Co Westmeath.

“Shortly after 6pm, the body of a man in his 60s was discovered by Gardaí in a house at Rattin near Milltownpass. He was pronounced dead at the scene short time later,” the force said in a statement.

“The Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested to assist in the investigation. The local Coroner has also been notified.”

Gardaí at Mullingar are investigating and the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.