Gardaí issue fresh appeal over woman missing for 26 years

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information surrounding the disappearance of Fiona Pender on August 23, 1996.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, is the 26th anniversary of Fiona's disappearance, when she was last seen at approximately 6am at her flat on Church Street, Tullamore.

No person has been brought to justice for the disappearance of Fiona, who was 25 when she disappeared and seven months pregnant. This incident has been the subject of a sustained Garda investigation, by the team based at Tullamore Garda Station and Portlaoise Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that met, saw or has any information in relation to the disappearance of Fiona in the early morning of Friday, August 23, 1996, who has not spoken to Gardaí, to please come forward and speak to our investigation team.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.

Fiona was described as being 5'5" in height, with long blonde hair. Fiona was wearing bright coloured clothing and white leggings.

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, or any Garda Station. Anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher who was murdered in Tullamore earlier this year, was killed along a walkway named ‘Fiona’s Way’ named after the young mother-to-be who vanished without a trace.



