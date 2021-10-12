| 14.1°C Dublin

Gardaí have issued a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert for two-year-old Aoife Haynes Murphy

Gardaí have issued a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert for two-year-old Aoife Haynes Murphy

Gardaí have issued a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert for two-year-old Aoife Haynes Murphy

Gardaí have issued a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert for two-year-old Aoife Haynes Murphy

Ciara O'Loughlin

A Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert has been issued for a two-year-old girl, Aoife Haynes Murphy.

An Garda Síochána have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of the young girl and are appealing for the public’s assistance. 

She is understood to be currently travelling with her parents, Paul Murphy (33) and Kimberley Haynes (34) in a Black Kia Sportage car – registration number KE21ENH.

Following investigations to date, An Garda Síochána believe that they are in Dublin city centre area at this time.

At around 10.10am today, Aoife was taken from Swinford Health Centre, Co Mayo, in contravention of a court order.

Aoife has fair coloured hair and at the time she went missing was wearing a pink body suit with a checked dress, cream tights, pink Dock Martin boots and an animal print jacket with a hood.

The jacket is very distinctive as it contains of a number of animal prints including giraffes, zebras, monkeys and elephants.

Paul is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slight build with shaved hair.

Kimberley is described as being 5 foot 8 in height of slim build with long straight black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on 999 or 112 and is asked  not approach those involved and to instead immediately contact 999 / 112 or your local garda station providing as much information as possible.

