Gardai investigating shooting incident at house in Dublin

Gardai are investigating a shooting incident at a house in the Tallaght area of Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on Brookview Close just before 1am.

A number of shots were fired st the house with what is believed to be a shotgun.

Panels of glass in the upstairs windows as well as the living room window downstairs were smashed in the attack.

It is understood there were a number of people in the house at the time of the shooting but there were no reports of any injuries.

Gardai have sealed off the house for a forensic examination.

