Gardai investigating serious sexual assault of woman in Kerry

GARDAÍ are investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in Kerry.

A woman alleged she was attacked and subjected to a serious sexual assault as she was walking back to her accommodation in Kenmare in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

It is understood the young woman, who is not from Kerry, had been out socialising with friends on Saturday evening.

As she was walking alone past the square on her route home when she was suddenly accosted by a man.

He dragged her into a laneway leading off the square where the attack took place.

Her attacker then fled the scene on foot.

The woman was able to raise the alarm and gardaí attended the scene.

She was in a very distraught condition but was able to offer officers a rough description of her attacker.

A short time later, the woman was taken to the specialist Sexual Assault Treatment Unit in Cork to have her injuries assessed and treated.

Gardaí are now investigating the matter and are seeking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity around Kenmare and, in particular, by the town square on Saturday night to contact them.

CCTV security camera footage from business premises in the area will also be examined in a bid to determine movements of individuals both to and from the square last Saturday night.

The woman involved is recovering from her ordeal but is said to be deeply shocked by what happened.

Anyone with information or who may have spotted unusual activity around Kenmare town centre last Saturday or Sunday is asked to contact Kenmare Gardaí.

Online Editors