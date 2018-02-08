Gardai investigating feud murder appeal for information about white van

Gardai probing the feud murder of Jason ‘Buda’ Molyneux are appealing for information about a white van they believe was used in the gangland killing.

Dublin criminal Molyneux (27) was gunned down in cold blood outside James Larkin House in the capital’s north inner city on Tuesday January 30, becoming the 15th victim of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

‘Buda’ was shot six times in the chest and abdomen as he walked into the flats complex. Gardai last night issued an appeal for witnesses who may have seen a white Renault Kangoo van - registration number 10D126064 - in or around James Larkin House on the night of the murder.

Gardai are also appealing for any witnesses who observed the van, found abandoned a short distance from the East Link toll bridge in front of Fisherman’s Wharf apartments, at the pedestrian entrance into York Road at approximately 9.48pm on January 30. The van was later found on fire just hours after the murder, 00.10am on January 31.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything unusual in either of these locations to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01-6668000 or on the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.

Online Editors