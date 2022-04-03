A man in his 20s who was discovered with a gunshot wound in Dublin in the early hours of this morning was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at 4.30am in the Deanstown Avenue area of Finglas.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination to be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The coroner has been notified and arrangements will now be made for a post-mortem examination to be carried out by the State Pathologist.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

More to follow...