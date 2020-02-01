Gardai investigating attack during which man was beaten with iron bar and machete and set alight arrest two men

The duo, both aged in their 20s, were arrested at addresses in Cork city by detectives from Mayfield Garda Station early this morning.

Both were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and separately taken to Mayfield and Gurranabraher Garda Stations for questioning.

They can be held for up to 24 hours.

Both young men are from Cork.

It marks a major development in the investigation into an attack which shocked Cork.

The arrests came after two men had voluntarily presented themselves at a Cork Garda station last week in connection with the incident.

Keith Greaney (23)

Meanwhile, the family of the young father of three left battling potentially life-changing injuries after the attack said they want justice and not revenge.

Keith Greaney (23) remains in a serious but stable condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after the horrific attack in Mayfield early on January 20

The young father of three faces a lengthy treatment programme including potential plastic surgery and skin grafts.

His family said he was lucky to survive the savage attack.

The young man had been in a medically induced coma though he was briefly able to speak to Gardai when he emerged from the coma and surgery.

His first cousin, Shane Greaney, said all they want is for those who attacked Keith to face justice before the courts.

"The doctors put him into a coma because he was in so much pain," Shane Greaney said.

"They woke him up and when he woke up he didn't really know his surroundings he was so heavily medicated. He is anxious to get out of the hospital."

"We reckon that he probably thought he was still being attacked or we don't know."

"Obviously this is going to affect him mentally because it is not a great thing for him - he is very badly burned. His face and arms (were badly burned)."

"Three of them came into his house, they attacked him with machetes and cut his hands."

"Obviously he was trying to protect himself and save his face so they cut all his hands."

"He has to go for surgery today on his hands. The skin grafts will then (take place) to see what they can do with his face."

"They are life-changing injuries - there is no doubt about that."

There is also concern over Keith's lungs after he apparently inhaled fumes from the flammable liquid he was doused in by his attackers.

"We are really worried about mentally how he will be when he finally comes around - he was only woke once from the coma and his reaction to that wasn't great."

"He had to be restrained (such was the pain)."

The Greaney family paid tribute to the Dunard neighbours and the emergency services who did so much to help Keith and his family.

"He is well known and well respected in Mayfield - he has spent years up there and we are very grateful for all that has been done for him."

"His children - two girls and a boy - are our priority now and we are very concerned for them. It is affecting a lot of people."

"There is a lot of people living in fear over this - that people in this day and age, knock on a man's door and 4am while he is in bed and go in to his home and do this to him - set him on fire in his own home."

"In our eyes, our family really believe that they tried to kill him."

"Our family are in fear as to whether they will get a knock on their door in the middle of the night."

"It is a shocking situation - even his house was left burned after what happened."

Mr Greaney insisted they want justice and not revenge over what happened.

"We feel sorry for the suspects because whatever drink or drugs they were on told them this was OK."

"They are in our prayers as well - we just want the guards to deal with this. We want justice as a family for Keith."

"We want to leave this in the hands of the Gardai - two wrongs do not make a right."

"We want justice and we don't want this to happen to anyone else. If people can do this to Keith, they can do it to other people too."

"His children haven't even been able to see him yet - they don't want to bring them in while Keith is still in a coma. It wouldn't be a good scene for them."

"What do you say to the children? You cannot tell them the full ins and outs of it."

"What is getting us through this is the incredible support we have gotten from people - we want everyone to know that they are in our prayers."

"Our real worry is not them (the attackers) but Keith and that he will be OK."

