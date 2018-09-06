Gardai investigating alleged €14.6m fraud carry out searches in five counties

Searches have been carried out at fifteen premises across five counties as part of a garda investigation into an alleged €14.6 million fraud.

The searches were carried out in Dublin, Louth, Meath, Kildare and Laois.

A West-African criminal network suspected of being involved in the laundering of €14.6 million in criminal proceeds through Irish bank accounts are being investigated by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

One of the matters being probed is the possibility that laundered money may have been used to buy property and other high value assets across Ireland.

