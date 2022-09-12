Gardaí investigating after discovery of man’s body in Dublin flat complex

The discovery was made at around 6.20pm this evening. Photo: Stock image

Gardaí are investigating after the discovery of a man's body in a flat complex in Dublin's north inner city yesterday evening.

Gardaí said the body was discovered at around 6.20pm in a flat at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street and they are "investigating all circumstances" surrounding the discovery.

The body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for a technical examination.

"An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time," gardaí said in a statement this evening.

The scene has been preserved pending the arrival of the State Pathologist.

It is understood that a post-mortem to be conducted tomorrow will determine the course of their investigation.