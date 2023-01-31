| 8°C Dublin

Gardaí investigate suspected arson attack on former boys school in inner city Dublin

Allison Bray

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack on a vacant Victorian-era building in Dublin’s inner city this evening.

They were alerted to the blaze at Rawlton House, a former boys school on Sherrard Street, in Dublin’s inner city, around 5.40pm.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to the blaze, which is being investigated as “suspected criminal damage by fire”.

Investigations into this incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fitzgibbon Street Garda Station on 01 6668400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

