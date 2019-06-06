Gardaí are investigating reports of an alleged shooting incident on the Kilmore Road in Artane last night.

Gardai investigate reports of shots being fired at car in North Dublin

The incident occurred at approximately 8.50pm when shots were allegedly fired at a car.

No injuries or damage was reported and investigations are ongoing.

The vehicle which was allegedly shot at fled the area and is not believed to have been recovered at this stage.

A garda spokeswoman said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

It happened just a few hundreds yard from where Hamid Sanambar (41) was shot dead in Kilbarron Avenue on Wednesday of last week.

The area has been plagued by a number of gun attacks in recent weeks, including two murders in the area while a third person from the suburb, Sean Little (22), was shot dead in Balbriggan last month.

