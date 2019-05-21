Gardai investigate drive-by shooting outside Dublin gym

Gardai are investigating a drive-by shooting which happened outside a west Dublin gym on Tuesday night.

Gardai are investigating a drive-by shooting which happened outside a west Dublin gym on Tuesday night.

Nobody was injured in the attack which happened at Church Road, Mulhuddart, West Dublin, at around 9.30pm.

Officers said two cars pulled up beside each other and it was unclear last night if shots were discharged from both vehicles.

However a source said that at least five shots were fired into one of the cars from the occupant of a black Lexus car which pulled up beside the other car and then sped from the scene.

21/5/19 Gardai investigate an incident on the Church Road in Mulhuddart. Picture: Arthur Carron

The incident is being treated as part of the spiralling local feud in Corduff, which has led to numerous attacks this year including an attempted murder outside a school and a sustained garda response.

No arrests were made last night and gardai have not recovered the vehicles involved in the incident.

An occupant of the car targeted by the Lexus is a criminal aged in his 20s who is considered one of the feud’s main protagonists.

A number of local shops were still open when a gunman opened fire from a passing car.

21/5/19 Gardai investigate an incident on the Church Road in Mulhuddart. Picture: Arthur Carron

Tongiht, garda forensic investigators were on the scene, taking photos of what appeared to be shattered glass from a car window that was lying on the road directly across from the gym.

A man working in a pizza takeaway just metres away said it was still light outside when he heard a succession of what sounded like three or four gunshots.

" I didn't realise it was a shooting'" he said.

"We were talking here and then I heard 'bang, bang, bang'" he said.

A woman working at a tanning salon next door said she was shaken to hear of the shooting afterwards but didn't realise it at the time.

"This is our busy season so we're just working away'" she said,

Online Editors