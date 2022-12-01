Gardaí are investigating after two bodies were found near the border in Co Monaghan this morning.

It is understood the body of one man was found in a house in a rural area of Knockreagh, near Castleblayney.

A second man died in a crash nearby briefly afterwards at around 7am.

Gardaí think the deaths may be connected and are making inquiries.

The N53 Castleblayney to Dundalk Road has been closed, with both the Gardaí and PSNI involved in an investigation on both sides of the border.

In a statement, gardaí said emergency services are currently attending the scene of a fatal road traffic collision at the Ballynacarry Bridge on the N53 involving a male pedestrian and a car.

“The pedestrian has been pronounced deceased and his body remains at the scene,” they said. “No other injuries have been reported at this time.

“The road is currently closed for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators. Diversions on both sides of the border at Ballynacarry Bridge are currently in place.”

Gardaí at Carrickmacross are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and they appealed for anyone who was travelling in the area this morning and who may have camera footage to make it available to them.

More to follow...