Gardai investigate after man crashes stolen car and flees scene

Gardai are investigating after the driver of a stolen car rammed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene late last night.

The incident happened near the Skylon Hotel in Drumcondra, north Dublin shortly after midnight.

The car was driving towards the city centre, had veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a pole, parts of a bus stop and a parked vehicle.

Dublin Fire Brigade and gardai attended at the scene.

The owner of the parked vehicle said he was awoken by a loud bang.

“We heard a bang and came outside and there was people standing here and we saw the damage then,” he said.

The driver failed to remain at the scene of the crash.

