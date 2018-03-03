News Crime

Sunday 4 March 2018

Gardai investigate after large amount of jewellery stolen from shopping centre

Sean Nolan

Gardai have are investigating a late-night burglary at the Golden Island Shopping Centre in Athlone on Friday night which saw a large amount of jewellery being taken.

According to gardai a number of intruders entered the premises and made off with a large quantity of jewellery.

So far no arrests have been made.

The matter is under investigation and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or noticed anything suspicious to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 - 6498550 or the Confidential line 1800 666 111.

