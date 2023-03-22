| 11.7°C Dublin

Gardaí investigate after badly damaged bus found crashed into underpass in Co Clare

A bus was found crashed into an underpass on the N18 dual-carriageway in Co Clare. Photo: Press 22 Expand

A bus was found crashed into an underpass on the N18 dual-carriageway in Co Clare. Photo: Press 22

Allison Bray

Gardaí have recovered an extensively damaged double-decker bus that was found crashed into an underpass in Co Clare today.

The white Volvo bus, operated by a private transport company, is believed to have been stolen from a coach carpark in Ennis earlier this morning.

