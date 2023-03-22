Gardaí investigate after badly damaged bus found crashed into underpass in Co Clare

Gardaí have recovered an extensively damaged double-decker bus that was found crashed into an underpass in Co Clare today.

The white Volvo bus, operated by a private transport company, is believed to have been stolen from a coach carpark in Ennis earlier this morning.

It was discovered at around 6am in the underpass at Ballymorris, Cratloe. The bus was extensively damaged and the roof of the upper deck was almost completely sheared off.

Heavy lifting equipment had to be used to replace the roof before it could be safely removed from the scene.

The bus was towed away at around 10,20am before it could be examined by gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the bus taken from the Friar’s Walk coach park in Ennis between approximately 1am and 5am.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí have recovered a vehicle that was previously reported as stolen from the Friar’s Walk area of Ennis, Co Clare, in the early hours of this morning. No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Gardaí are asking anyone with dash cam footage or who may have witnessed a bus travelling south along the M18 and N18 between Ennis and Cratloe overnight to contact them in Ennis on 065 6848100.”

The incident led to the closure of the L3120 road for several hours.

It is understood that the bridge of the underpass was not damaged in the incident.

It is the second time in six months that a double-decker bus was stolen in Ennis. Last October another bus was found at Arthur’s Quay in Limerick city that had also been extensively damaged.