Gardaí intervene as man (50s) attacked with knife and seriously injured in Limerick

A man was seriously injured after he was attacked with a knife at a home in Limerick city on Sunday.

The man, who is in his 50s, sustained a number of apparent stab wounds during the assault and was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance and arrived at the scene at approximately 5.10pm on Sunday at a home in the Ellen Street area of Limerick.

After witnessing the attacker assault a man with a knife, gardaí had to physically intervene and restrain him.

A male in his 20s has been arrested and the knife was recovered and seized by Gardaí.

“The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for anyone who was in the Ellen Street area at approximately 5.10pm to contact gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

