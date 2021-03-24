Gardaí identify suspected ringleader in brutal attack where 15-year-old was lured by a girl  

Gardaí have identified one of the suspected ringleaders of a brutal gang attack in which a 15-year-old boy was beaten with iron bars.

The teenage victim is continuing to recover from several broken bones he suffered after being lured to the scene by a girl earlier this month.

He was then set upon by a group of youths in the Vincent Street West area of Inchicore on Sunday, March 15 in a pre-planned attack.

Investigating detectives have now established that an 18-year-old from the south-inner city area was "heavily involved" in the incident.

The suspect has come to garda attention more regularly in recent months and has been identified as one the ringleaders in the gang assault.

Sources said that he has not yet been detained as part of the probe but that gardaí are expected to make further arrests in the shocking case.

"He is originally from the Dublin 8 area and is coming more and more to garda attention.

"Gardaí believe he was heavily involved in this attack and was one of the older suspects leading his younger associates.

"Excellent progress is being made in this investigation and further arrests are expected," the source added.

Officers from Kilmainham garda station have already arrested three juveniles as part of their inquiry who despite their young ages are already well known to local gardaí.

They include two brothers and another teenage boy who were detained last week but have since been released without charge.

Garda headquarters said that the trio were released "for consideration of inclusion in the Juvenile Diversion Programme".

It's believed that there was no specific motive for the attack apart from "pure- thuggery" by those involved.

The victim, who is from the Tallaght area, suffered a broken leg, broken arm and several broken ribs during the assault.

He has been described as coming from a very decent family and was a completely innocent party in the incident.

“The victim travelled to the location to meet a girl and all the indications are that this was a set-up because when he arrived to the scene there were a group of male youths present as well as the juvenile female,” a senior source previously said.

The suspects identified are believed to be part of a wider gang of feral teenagers involved in a spate of muggings and attacks near the Luas Line along the Grand Canal for well over a year.

As a result of the robberies gardaí launched a special policing plan in an attempt to target the youths involved.

Around 10 suspects were identified, including two sets of brothers, who are all juveniles from the Inchicore and Drimnagh areas.

The teens are also suspected of carrying out a number of hijackings and motor vehicle thefts, with delivery drivers targeted in some instances.

