Gardaí have identified four chief suspects in a shocking city assault in which an innocent man was stabbed and set on fire.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the gang attack in the Inchicore area of Dublin last week and have been making progress in the inquiry.

The 31-year-old victim was set upon by a number of youths after attempting to intervene in a street fight.

The innocent bystander was chased, beaten, stabbed and was doused in an accelerant before being set on fire and was hospitalised with serious injuries.

Independent.ie understands that gardaí have identified four teenagers who they believe were centrally involved in the violence.

The youths are all part of an "out of control" gang in the Inchicore area who are heavily involved in the theft of cars.

An older member of gang, aged in his late teens, is also suspected of being involved in the local drugs trade.

It's being investigated if a pre-arranged fight was taking place last Wednesday afternoon as part of a local drugs dispute when the bystander attempted to intervene.

Footage has also been shared on social media of a fight between a group of youths at a nearby apartment complex in the days before the attack.

It's believed that this row led to increased tensions in the area resulting in the street fight.

One source said: "This gang are robbing cars on a daily basis, mainly for the purposes of joy-riding, and are out of control.

"Juveniles as young as 13 are linked to these robberies but four older teenagers are suspected of being involved in the serious incident last week.

"A minor row over drugs has led to a number of fights and unfortunately this gentleman came across it last week and was turned on after trying to stop a fight."

Gardaí have been reviewing CCTV footage from the area and have been making progress in their inquiry.

The incident occurred in the Thornton Heights area of Inchicore at around 5.15pm on May 4.

The victim was then rushed to St James' Hospital where he was treated in the burns unit for his injuries.

A Garda spokesman said that investigations into the "serious public order incident" are ongoing.

"During the incident, a male in his 30s suffered serious burn injuries. The male is currently receiving medical treatment in St James’s Hospital.

"A number of scenes are preserved for technical examination," gardaí said in a statement last week.

"An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone with information on this assault to contact investigating Gardaí at Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700.

"Gardaí are also appealing for any person who may have video recordings of the incident or any road users who were in the Thornton Heights area of Inchicore between 5pm to 6pm and who may have video footage (dash-cam or other form) to make this available to Gardaí," the spokesman added.