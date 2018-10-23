Gardai hunting for two men involved in robbery which left woman (79) with broken bones

Gardai are hunting for two men involved in a robbery of a 79-year-old pensioner which left her hospitalised with broken bones.

The incident happened in the Gurranabraher area of Cork city last night at around 6.30pm.

A man approached the pensioner and pushed her to the ground before robbing her handbag. He then fled into a waiting car which was driven away by another man.

The victim was hospitalised with broken ribs and fractures to her pelvis.

Gardai confirmed they are following a definite line of inquiry in relation to the incident and that investigations are currently ongoing.

The woman’s daughter, Yvonne, said that her mother was currently being treated in Cork University Hospital following the ordeal.

She told The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork's RedFM 104-106 that her mother was about to enter her home when she was approached by a man.

“She put the key into the front door and a man came up behind her and pushed her to the ground and took her bag. She’s in the hospital now with three broken ribs and two fractures to the pelvis,” Yvonne said.

She also said that her mother had been returning from hospital visiting a sick relative when the robbery happened.

Another man, Paul Hogan, described how he witnessed a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

“I saw a car travelling at speed trying to move it’s way between a taxi and a lamp post. Eventually it managed to do it. I saw another guy running around the road after (the car) and eventually (it) stopped for him to get into the car and drove off at speed,” Mr Hogan told the Neil Prendeville Show.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardai in Gurranabraher are investigating a robbery incident at Spriggs Road, Gurranabraher, Co Cork on the 22nd of October 2018 at approximately 6.30pm.

“A woman in her 70s had her handbag stolen and was knocked to the ground by a man. The suspect then got into a silver car and fled the scene.

“The woman was brought to Cork University Hospital with non life threatening injuries,” the spokesman said.

Online Editors