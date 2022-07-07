| 15°C Dublin

Gardaí hopeful of charges as senator’s young family threatened in anti-vax ‘harassment’ case

Ken Foy

Gardaí are hopeful of pressing charges against an anti-vaccine campaigner who made threats against the young family of a prominent Fine Gael politician.

The suspect, who is aged in his 40s and is a businessman, has already been arrested and questioned about a campaign of abuse against Co Longford-based Senator Micheál Carrigy.

