Gardaí hand ten people over to Polish police in Dublin following European Arrest Warrants

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

The Garda Extradition Unit surrendered 10 people to the Polish National Police in Dublin today.

Gardaí, assisted by personnel from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, surrendered nine males and one female to Polish National Police at the Baldonnell Aerodrome earlier today.

