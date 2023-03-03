Gardaí hand ten people over to Polish police in Dublin following European Arrest Warrants

The Garda Extradition Unit surrendered 10 people to the Polish National Police in Dublin today.

Gardaí, assisted by personnel from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, surrendered nine males and one female to Polish National Police at the Baldonnell Aerodrome earlier today.

A garda spokesperson said all ten were detained on foot of European Arrest Warrants either yesterday or today.

“The European Arrest Warrants were issued by Polish Authorities for offences ranging from assault, to drug trafficking, theft, fraud and inciting prostitution in Poland,” the spokesperson said.

“The operation involved coordinated activity by Gardaí from Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, local Gardaí across a number of Garda stations in the Dublin Region, The Irish Prison Service, and the Air Corps, Óglaigh na hÉireann.”

Speaking today, Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit said: "This successful operation highlights strong international co-operation between An Garda Síochána and international partners resulting in the removal of fugitives who posed a risk to communities in Ireland’.

"This operation also highlights the continued commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, The Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service all of whom work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice."