Gardaí get electric bikes to patrol Dublin City Centre

Home > Irish News > Crime Gardaí get electric bikes to patrol Dublin City CentreGardaí on the new e-bikes outside O'Connell St Garda StationAoife BreslinToday at 15:30Gardaí have been given state-of-the-art electric bikes as they patrol Dublin city centre. Latest CrimeGardaí get electric bikes to patrol Dublin City CentreMan who survived stabbing by Sligo double killer says murderer planned to target 12 men on ‘kill list’Kinahan mobster Michael Carroll had stash of drugs on him in prison a week before sentence for shootings‘People are so afraid they don’t come out of their apartments’: Residents of complex near where US tourist was attacked living in fearDouble-murderer Palani’s family were racially abused and threatened and needed garda mindersRevealed in pictures: How the Monk secretly met with IRA dissidents after Regency attackEXCLUSIVE | Gerry Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall talked Adele, politics, dodgy driving and potential bugging on drive northRape allegations, brown fibres and matching DNA – information about Noel Long the murder-trial jury didn’t hearTaoiseach Leo Varadkar insists Ireland remains a safe country despite recent street attacksMan (20s) charged following seizure of drugs worth estimated €100,000 in Dublin Show more Top StoriesVideosDrone shows large Sinéad O’Connor tribute sign on Bray Head prior to singer's funeralIrish NewsRadio Nova’s Clint Drieberg: ‘I am proud to be an Irish citizen, but Dublin is an embarrassment’Crime‘People are so afraid they don’t come out of their apartments’: Residents of complex near where US tourist was attacked living in fearIrish News‘She packed more in her 29 years than many people would in 100’ – Mother-of-three (29) remembered as ‘warrior’ at emotional funeral Latest NewsMorePremier LeagueLatest | Tottenham reject latest Bayern offer for Harry Kane as clubs argue over price 17:05Celebrity NewsFestival demands damages from The 1975 over Healy’s ‘indecent stage behaviour’16:45Celebrity NewsGreg Rutherford left ‘screaming and clawing skin’ after suspected allergy attack16:40World NewsDoncaster Belles: England’s Millie Bright had quality ‘right from the beginning’16:25World NewsNew enclosure with a view opened for Barbary lions in Belfast16:20Irish NewsBREAKING | Victim of Carrick-on-Shannon boat fire a female garda15:51VideosCrooked House pub gutted after fire rips through historic building15:39VideosTeam behind Sinéad Ó’Connor Bray Head sign on how much singer meant to Ireland15:38Celebrity NewsCoronation Street actress Anita Carey dies aged 7515:35GAAMonday Takeaways: Aaron Gillane on fire while Ballygunner make it 53 not out15:12