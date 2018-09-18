Gardai expected to launch murder probe after woman (30s) dies in stabbing incident

A woman has died following a stabbing incident this afternoon, gardai have confirmed.

The woman, aged in her 30s, is understood to originally be from Lithuania.

It is understood she was found with multiple stab wounds after an incident at an apartment building on Linen Hall Street in Dundalk, Co Louth at around 2.45pm.

She was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda but she was confirmed dead a short time later.

A Post Mortem examination will now take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The scene is preserved for a technical and forensic examination and an incident room has been established at Dundalk Garda Station. The office of the State Pathologist and Coroner have been notified.

Gardai are expected to launched a murder investigation.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are continuing.

Online Editors