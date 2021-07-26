Gardaí examining far-right social media threats against President Michael D Higgins

Gardaí are examining social media content that has threatened President Michael D Higgins.

A number of far-right, anti-lockdown pages have called for President Higgins to be killed, arrested, and forcibly removed from Áras an Úachtaráin.

Many of the posts shared by anti-lockdown individuals about the President have since been removed, but some are still visible to the public.

One such comment under a post on the Ireland Stands Together Facebook page reads: “Charge him with crimes against humanity and execute him” while a member of the End The Lockdown Ireland Telegram group user threatened to break and pull out President Higgins’ limbs.

The online posts and threats come after Mr Higgins signed the Health Amendment No. 2 Bill into law, which will allow indoor dining to reopen for those who are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from Covid-19.

The hashtag #NotMyPresident was trending on Twitter last week after the bill was signed.

President Higgins was also targeted by crowds at the anti-lockdown protest in Dublin on Saturday.

Gardaí are currently investigating threats made towards Mr Higgins on social media.

A garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are examining some recent social media content which refer to the President of Ireland.

“An Garda Síochána considers any suggestion in respect of the threat to use violence and/or perpetration of violence in a general sense or against named individuals or organisations as a matter of serious concern and could potentially be subject to criminal investigation in respect of such matters.”

This comes after gardaí began an investigation into threatening phone calls made to public health representatives Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn last week.

Commenting on the harassing calls, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “It is absolutely appalling that public health doctors advising Government would be targeted with abuse for doing their jobs in the middle of a pandemic.”