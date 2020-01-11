Detectives in south Dublin were lucky to escape serious injury after confronting a suspected drug dealer armed with a large hunting knife.

Detectives in south Dublin were lucky to escape serious injury after confronting a suspected drug dealer armed with a large hunting knife.

Gardai escape serious injury after tackling man armed with hunting knife following chase

The knife, three imitation firearms and drugs were seized in Drimnagh following a crackdown on mid-level criminals.

Gardai are also carrying out ballistic tests on one of the guns, which is believed to have been decommissioned but may still be in working order.

The seizures were made after unarmed gardai confronted a young man armed with a knife in Dublin 12 on Wednesday.

A chase ensued and sources said officers were threatened with the weapon before managing to apprehend the suspect.

One garda suffered minor injuries during the chase, while cannabis valued at several thousand euro was also recovered from the suspected drug dealer.

In a follow-up operation, detectives raided a property in the area during which drugs and three weapons were recovered.

Two of the guns were imitation weapons but another is being tested to determine if it is capable of being fired.

"There have been raids targeting street dealers previously but now there is an emphasis on the mid-level or mid-tier criminals," a source said.

"Gardai were lucky to avoid injury after managing to detain the suspect with the knife and it shows the risks gardai go through on a daily basis."

It is the latest success by officers based in Crumlin and Sundrive Road garda stations after €60,000 of cocaine was recovered last week.

Detectives believe close associates of the Kinahan cartel currently control a lucrative drugs patch in the Crumlin and Drimnagh area.

A young man in his early 20s is suspected of organising the group of criminals on behalf of the cartel's Dublin members.

While the crime group is still highly active in the area, a number of successful operations by garda units have hampered the sale and supply of drugs.

Online Editors