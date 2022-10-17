Gardaí do not believe woman found unconscious at side of road in Mayo was hit by car

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of an unconscious woman on the side of a road in Mayo.

The woman, in her late 50s, was found unresponsive in the early hours of yesterday morning along the N5 at Cloggernagh, Islaneady, by a passer-by.

She was hospitalised for treatment and remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí are attempting to establish how the woman suffered what they have described as “unexplained” injuries.

It’s understood this includes serious injuries to her upper body.

At this stage, it is not believed she was struck by a car or was the victim of an assault, although investigations are still ongoing.

The scene along the roadway was sealed-off to facilitate examinations.

The discovery was made at around 4am, although it is not known if the woman was lying there for some time or had been injured shortly before being found.

One source told the Irish Independent: “Gardaí are continuing to locate witnesses who may have been in the area at the time to build a clearer picture of what happened here.

“They are also attempting to determine this woman’s movements before she was discovered and where she may have been heading to.

“At this stage there is nothing to confirm any criminal involvement in the matter but inquiries are still being carried out to progress the matter.

“The hope is that gardaí will be able to speak to this lady herself in the coming days, if her condition improves, in order to get a better understanding of what happened.”

It’s understood the woman is from the local area where she was discovered.

A garda spokesman said they are continuing to appeal for witnesses or motorists who were travelling in the area before or at the time the discovery was made.

A spokesman said: “She was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital where her condition is understood to be critical. The cause of her injuries is unexplained at this time and the scene is preserved for forensic examination. Local traffic diversions are in place.

“Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

“They are particularly appealing to motorists with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, who travelled through the townland of Islaneady on the N5 in the early hours this morning, to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 90308200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”