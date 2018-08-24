Gardai closing in on Halloween knife attack killers

DETECTIVES investigating the death of a man who suffered multiple stab wounds at Halloween 2016 said there have been “significant developments”.

Gardai said they had made multiple arrests over the murder of Robert Ellis (24), who survived a gun attack but later succumbed to a knife attack after attending a Halloween bonfire at Ronanstown, Clondalkin.

Ellis suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach when he was targeted while out with his pregnant girlfriend in 2015.

Insp John Walshe, of Tallaght Garda Station, appeared at Dublin Coroner’s Court to seek a 12-month adjournment of the inquest into Ellis’s death.

“We have made some significant developments in the past number of months,” he said.

“We have made a number of arrests and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane granted the adjournment, and a date for further mention was set for August 28 next year.

Ellis was attacked in Liscarne Gardens, Clondalkin, shortly after 3am on November 1, 2016. He was at a bonfire at St Marks, a nearby housing estate.

He was chased by a number of people across the Neilstown Road into Liscarne Gardens where he was fatally injured.

The following day, blood stains could be seen on the footpath beside a green space at the end of Liscarne Gardens.

There was also blood in the driveway of a house at the end of the estate where Ellis had fled from his attackers in search of help.

Local sources said at the time that he banged furiously on the door of the house while losing blood from the stabbing.

It was also reported that Ellis ran through the house while being chased and died in the back garden.

In March 2015, Ellis had a narrow escape when he and his pregnant girlfriend were shot at as they got out of a car on the Grange View estate in Clondalkin.

It is understood that Ellis was previously a witness to a murder in Ballyfermot in 2011.

He had nearly 40 convictions to his name, including a seven- year sentence in 2009 for drug offences, the final four of which were suspended.

